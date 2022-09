COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Last week, the tight Georgia U.S. Senate campaign made a swing through downtown Columbus when Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock made a stop at a downtown church.

The Monday rally at Friendship Missionary Baptist drew a couple of hundred supporters. After the rally, Warnock took a few minutes for a Sunday Conversation with WRBL reporter Chuck Williams. Here is that conversation.

If you want to hear the complete Warnock Columbus stump speech, it can be found below.