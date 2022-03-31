WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSPA) – Lindsey Graham says he will vote against the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Taking to Twitter Thursday, Graham says “I oppose and will vote against the nomination of Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court.”

While noting that he finds Judge Jackson a “person of exceptionally good character, respected by her peers, and someone who has worked hard to achieve her current position,” Graham took issue with her judicial record.

“My decision is based upon her record of judicial activism, flawed sentencing methodology regarding child pornography cases, and a belief that Judge Jackson will not be deterred by the plain meaning of the law when it comes to liberal causes,” Graham tweeted, “However, her record is overwhelming in its lack of a steady judicial philosophy and a tendency to achieve outcomes in spite of what the law requires or common sense would dictate.”

Graham concluded his Twitter thread with “After a thorough review of Judge Jackson’s record and information gained at the hearing from an evasive witness, I now know why Judge Jackson was the favorite of the Radical Left.”

Jackson needs a simple majority of senators to vote in favor of her nomination to clear the Senate.

All 50 Democratic senators are expected to support her nomination, though Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not announced her intention according to the Associated Press.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has also announced her support of Jackson’s nomination.

Jackson, who would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She would also be the first former public defender on the court.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)