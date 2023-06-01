BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “Please don’t confuse my brother with me.”

That’s what Charles Tuberville, an Oklahoma-based musician and brother of Alabama U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, wrote on Facebook May 26, distancing himself from controversial comments he’s made over the last couple of months. News of his comments was first reported by Tread.

“I’ll try and make this brief,” Charles Tuberville said in a post. “As some of you know, my brother Tommy Tuberville is the senior U.S. Senator from the state of Alabama elected in 2021.

“Due to recent statements by him promoting racial stereotypes, white nationalism and other various controversial topics, I feel compelled to distance myself from his ignorant, hateful rants. What I’m trying to say is that, I DO NOT agree with any of the vile rhetoric coming out of his mouth.”

Tuberville has faced criticism over his stance on SPACECOM, white nationalism in the U.S. military and the qualifications of inner-city teachers.