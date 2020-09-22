Tonight on NewsNation: President Trump’s first prime-time sit down interview after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Politics

by: Elizabeth Chmurak and Michael Geheren

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Tuesday night on NewsNation, anchor Joe Donlon will conduct the first prime-time, sit down interview with President Donald J. Trump since the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The exclusive one-on-one interview at the White House conducted by Donlon will air on NewsNation Tuesday at 7 p.m. CDT/ 8 p.m. EDT on WGN America.

“NewsNation is pleased to bring its viewers an in-depth interview with President Trump just weeks before the election and following the passing of Justice Ginsburg,” said Jennifer Lyons, Vice President of News for WGN America. “This is an interview with no restrictions on the questions asked or topics covered, and the President and Joe will cover a lot of ground beyond the Supreme Court and the November election. In keeping with our mission, NewsNation will air the interview in its entirety, with minimal editing, so that our viewers can see and hear everything the President has to say.  We have extended a similar invitation to former Vice President Joe Biden and are hopeful that he, too, will agree to be interviewed.”

