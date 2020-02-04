Tonight: President Donald Trump addresses the nation in State of the Union address

WASHINGTON, DC (WRBL) – President Donald Trump will address the nation tonight in his annual State of the Union address. The speech will be delivered to a join session of the United States Legislature, with both the House of Representatives and the Senate in attendance.

As the president prepares for the big night, topics are expected to highlight the president’s legislative and policy accomplishments, as well as take a look to political goals and focuses for 2020.

Representatives and Senators across both sides of the aisle are expecting a few different subjects in the speech.

“Getting USMCA across the finish line, a trade deal with China, still focusing on border security and immigration, trying to move forward with the prescription drug costs, all the things that are important to Americans. The President has been focused on those things,” said Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas).

A number of issues affecting the American people will be important during the legislative session, but one big issue that isn’t expected to be in the president’s speech tonight is the ongoing impeachment trial in the Senate. White House officials have reportedly advised the president to look forward and to avoid discussing the ongoing trial during his speech.

The State of the Union address will come to the nation live tonight at 9 p.m. from Capitol Hill.