Top aid to Pompeo resigned because he “could no longer look the other way”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP)–A former top State Department aide has told impeachment investigators that he resigned last week because he “could no longer look the other way” as colleagues were denied professional support and respect.

Michael McKinley was a career foreign service officer and top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He said Wednesday that he was “disturbed” by administration efforts to obtain negative information on political opponents.

The testimony is according to a former colleague of McKinley’s familiar with the testimony. The person requested anonymity to discuss the confidential interview.

House Democrats’ impeachment probe is focused on efforts by President Donald Trump to urge Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his family.

McKinley said the department failed to support foreign service employees caught up in the Ukraine inquiry.