Top Pentagon officials grilled by Congress on military’s role in policing protests

WASHINGTON- Top Pentagon officials testified before Congress about the military’s role in putting down nationwide protests for police reform and racial injustice.

“No active duty military units engaged protesters,” said Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

The Pentagon’s top officials faced questioning from Congress on what went down in front of the White House on June 1, when crowds protesting policy brutality were moved out of the way so President Trump could take a photo at a nearby church.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper says while National Guard troops were there, they stood by in case they were needed.

“That the guard did not advance on the crowd, that the guard did not shoot rubber bullets, that the guard did not employ chemical agents of any type,” Esper testified.

Esper says an investigation into the events that night is nearly complete, and he promised a full report on the incidents around the White House as early as next week.