Trump calls for federal charges against George Washington statue vandals

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

NBC News Channel

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling for two suspects to turn themselves in on federal charges for vandalizing statues of George Washington in New York City.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that the unidentified vandals would face 10 years in prison under federal law.

Surveillance footage released by New York City police shows the men throwing balloons filled with red paint at the statues in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park.

Trump signed an executive order last week that called for the government to prosecute vandals of monuments “to the fullest extent permitted under federal law.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories