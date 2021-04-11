Trump drags ‘stone cold loser’ Mitch McConnell for not helping overturn election

President Trump speaks alongside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, as they hold a meeting about tax reform in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

PALM BEACH, Florida (KXAN) — Former President Donald Trump is taking swipes at former ally, Senate Minority Leader Mitchell McConnell — for what Trump says was a failure to fight harder to help overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

In a Saturday speech at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump ripped into McConnell, who was senate majority leader during Trump’s presidency, according to Washington Post.

Speaking to members of the Republican National Committee, Trump repeated the false claim that he won the election, saying: “If that were Schumer instead of this dumb son of a b**** Mitch McConnell they would never allow it to happen. They would have fought it.”

Here, the “it” Trump refers to is the January 6 deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters to block certification of President Joe Biden’s election win.

Trump — who earned at least 7 million fewer votes than Biden — also dragged Kentucky Republican McConnell for being ungrateful for his appointment of McConnell’s wife Elain Chao to transportation secretary.

“I hired his wife. Did he ever say thank you?” Trump asked.

He also mocked Chao, commenting that “She suffered so greatly,” before resigning after the Jan. 6 attacks.

In the wake of the insurrection, Trump was banned from the majority of mainstream social networking sites, leaving comments from him being few and far between. Nevertheless, the former president has continued to repeat what has been called “The Big Lie,” that the election was rigged and stolen.

To date, there has been no proof or credible corroboration of fraud in the 2020 election.

Claims of voter fraud have been widely refuted by elections experts, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, who dubbed the 2020 election “the most secure in American history.”

Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, a Republican, broke ranks with the Trump administration in December, when he announced the U.S. Justice Department had uncovered no evidence of voter fraud that would have changed the election’s outcome.