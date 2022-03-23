ALABAMA, (WHNT) — Former president Donald Trump announced Wednesday morning that he has pulled his endorsement for Representative Mo Brooks in this year’s U.S. Senate primary.

Trump now saying Brooks was disloyal in doubting claims about the 2020 presidential election.

In a statement issued this morning, the former president says in part, “When I endorsed Mo Brooks, he took a 44-point lead and was unstoppable. He then hired a new campaign staff who ‘brilliantly’ convinced him to stop talking about the 2020 election.”

“Very sad,” Trump continued, “but since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my endorsement for Mo Brooks for the senate.”

Brooks is in the running for the seat occupied by longtime Senator Richard Shelby, who announced he would be retiring by the end of the month.

Former President Trump has not yet announced who he will be endorsing instead of Brooks. Other Republican candidates include CEO of Pinnacle Solutions, Inc. Mike Durant, and Katie Britt, former chief of staff to the retiring Richard Shelby.

The primary is set for May 24.