Former President Trump on Monday said he plans to make a “very big announcement” on Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago amid growing speculation that he’s mounting another bid for president in 2024.

“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.,” Trump said toward the end of a rally in Dayton, Ohio, where he was campaigning for a host of candidates the night before the midterm elections.

Two sources familiar with talks said earlier Monday that Trump had been in discussions with some aides about potentially announcing a 2024 presidential bid at the rally. But the former president did not reveal the details of what would be announced next week.

