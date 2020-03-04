Tuberville goes after Jeff Sessions, corruption in DC heading into March 31 runoff

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Following several big races, including a crowded Republican primary field for U.S. Senate, candidates Tommy Tuberville, a former Auburn Head Coach, and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions head to a runoff for Sessions’s old seat.

At the polls in the morning after casting his vote, Tuberville, a self-described political outsider, spoke about his primary goal as a Senator: fighting corruption in Washington D.C. and bringing American voices to American government.

“Our swamp-corrupt politicians have just about put us under, and uh, we’re gonna keep kicking the can down the road and keep sending the same people up there,” Tuberville said outside of the polling location after voting. “…because all they do is buy elections with swamp money and it’s time we started sending real people to make real decisions.”

Following the polls closing, Tuberville and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions both gave speeches to their supporters.

Tuberville committed to supporting President Donald Trump as the crowd chanted “drain the swamp,” a well-known slogan of the President.

“We’re going to finish what President Trump started when he looked at Jeff Sessions from across the table and said ‘You’re fired!’ In 28 days with your help and god’s grace, we’ll finish the job,” Tuberville said.

Tuberville and Sessions will go head to head in a March 31 primary Runoff, with the winner facing incumbent Doug Jones (D-Alabama) in November.