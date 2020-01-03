EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler tours West Point Kia Plant

WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – U.S. Senator-designate Kelly Loeffler toured the Kia plant in West Point, Ga. Loeffler was recently appointed to temporarily fill retiring U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson’s seat until the upcoming November elections. Loeffler officially takes office on Jan. 6.

While at the Kia plant, facility managers took her on a tour of the site, where she said she learned a lot.

The incoming Senator has already announced plans to run for the open Senate seat in the November election in order to finish Isakson’s original term after his reelection in 2016. Sen. Isakson retired, effective Dec. 31, 2019, due to health concerns arising from Parkinson’s disease.

Loeffler gave News 3 exclusive video and talked about her goals for her time in office. She hopes to serve Georgians in Washington and work with the President to

“The most important thing that I want Georgians to know about me is that I am here to fight for them in Washington. I am going to Washington not to become a Washington insider but to bring Georgia’s requirements to Washington and to make sure we are working for the state,” Loeffler said.