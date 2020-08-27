Vice President Mike Pence headlines third night of the Republican National Convention

WASHINGTON (CNN)- On the third night of the Republican National Convention, all eyes were on Vice President Mike Pence.

“We will have law and order on the streets on this country for every American of every race, creed, and color,” said Pence.

The vice president is hoping voters will join him in supporting President Trump for another four years.

“Few presidents have brought more independence, energy, and determination to that office,” said Pence.

Accepting his party’s nomination at Fort McHenry and zeroing in on Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

“As President Trump says, where Joe Biden sees American darkness, we see American greatness,” said Pence.

Just like in the previous two nights, more sharp, pointed attacks on Biden and the Democrats.

“Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs. The violence is rampant,” said Gov. Kristi Noem, (R) South Dakota.

“I can’t recall an administration more hostile to farmers than Obama-Biden, unless you count the Biden-Harris ticket,” said Sen. Joni Ernst, (R) Iowa.

“President Trump helped me shatter a barrier in the world of politics by empowering me to manage his campaign to its successful conclusion,” said KellyAnne Conway, Counselor to President Trump.

“He’s stood by our law enforcement, our military, and the freedoms we hold dear,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R) Tennessee. Trump will formally accept the nomination on Thursday night in a speech at the White House.

“America needs 4 more years of President Donald Trump,” said Pence.

