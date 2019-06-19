Voting security remains priority of lawmakers heading into 2020 elections

As the President kicks off his 20-20 re-election campaign and his Democratic challengers prepare for next week’s debates in Miami, lawmakers in Washington are proposing plans to protect our votes.

Senator Chuck Schumer says election security is a pressing issue for the country ahead of the 2020 election.

“Director Wray of the FBI said quote: ‘Our adversaries are going to keep adapting and upping their game,’ and he called the midterms a dress rehearsal for the big show,” Schumer said.

Schumer called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow a debate on potential solutions… Some republican lawmakers agree that the issue must be addressed.

Meanwhile, Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney says foreign election interference would strike at the heart of our democracy.

“In circumstances where a foreign government attempts to be involved in an American election, that would be simply unthinkable,” Romey said.

Senator Schumer says the steps needed to safeguard our elections should be included as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

“If protecting our elections from foreign interference isn’t a national security issue then what the heck is?” Schumer asked.

Senator Schumer says until Republican leadership allows some of the bills to advance. the outcome of the next election remains at risk.