Voting security remains priority of lawmakers heading into 2020 elections

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

As the President kicks off his 20-20 re-election campaign and his Democratic challengers prepare for next week’s debates in Miami, lawmakers in Washington are proposing plans to protect our votes.

Senator Chuck Schumer says election security is a pressing issue for the country ahead of the 2020 election.

“Director Wray of the FBI said quote: ‘Our adversaries are going to keep adapting and upping their game,’ and he called the midterms a dress rehearsal for the big show,” Schumer said.

Schumer called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow a debate on potential solutions… Some republican lawmakers agree that the issue must be addressed.

Meanwhile, Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney says foreign election interference would strike at the heart of our democracy.

“In circumstances where a foreign government attempts to be involved in an American election, that would be simply unthinkable,” Romey said.

Senator Schumer says the steps needed to safeguard our elections should be included as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

“If protecting our elections from foreign interference isn’t a national security issue then what the heck is?” Schumer asked.

Senator Schumer says until Republican leadership allows some of the bills to advance. the outcome of the next election remains at risk.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 92° 72°

Thursday

94° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 73°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 93° 73°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Monday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

88°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
82°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
80°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
78°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
76°

75°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
74°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
82°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
91°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
88°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
88°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
88°