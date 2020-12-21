 

 

VP-elect Kamala Harris makes pitch for Ossoff, Warnock in Columbus car rally

Politics

More than 13 years ago, the Bib Mill burned to the ground in an epic fire. 

Monday, that was the backdrop for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ campaign stop in Georgia. 

Using Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, Harris is hoping that the Republicans control of the U.S. Senate can be torched in the two January runoffs that will determine control of the Senate. 

Ossoff is challenging Sen. David Perdue and Warnock is fighting Sen. Kelly Loeffler. 

Harris made it clear why it was so important for her to land in Columbus. And she said it was equally important for Georgia Democrats to vote in the Jan. 5th runoffs. 

If Warnock and Ossoff defeat Perdue and Loeffler, the Democrats will control the U.S Senate. 

Harris, a California senator, used the story of how Arizona Sen. John McCain’s one vote saved the Affordable Care Act. 

“The power of one senator,” Harris said. “When John McCain took to that floor and said ‘No, you don’t. He said, ‘No, you don’t.’” 

That power of a single vote in the Senate is doubled in these runoffs. 

“And Georgia, Columbus,” Harris said. “You have the power to send two.” 

But to do that, Georgians must vote, the candidates said. 

“Georgia has the power to decide where we go from here,” Ossoff said. “We have the power to write the next chapter in American history.” 

Warnock agreed. 

“Well, get up,” Warnock told the crowd gathered for an outdoor rally at the event center in Bibb City. “Get dress. Put your shoes on. Get ready. Call everyone you know. Tell ‘em it’s time to vote like we’ve never voted before. Get up!” 

Although event attendees were encouraged to remain in their car to respect social distancing in the fight against COVID-19, that didn’t stop people from using their car horns to express cheers of excitement as Columbus welcomed many political leaders.  

