VP Mike Pence to hold rally in Ohio highlighting economic growth, commitment to workers

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Vice President Mike Pence is speaking at a Workers for Trump event in Zanesville Wednesday evening.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds.

Pence’s stop in Ohio is part of the Trump campaign’s tour to several midwestern swing states.

The Vice President is expected to highlight the accomplishments of the Trump Administration, specifically the economy and how President Donald Trump has allegedly put the American worker first.

The event is open to the public, however tickets are required. Those who request a ticket must waive liability for the risk of COVID-19 exposure. All tickets are subject to a first-come, first-served basis.

Doors opened for the event at 3:30 p.m. Click here for more information or to request tickets to the rally.

The rally comes just hours after the Trump campaign unveiled new ads reinforcing the President’s “excellent record on the economy.” The Trump campaign’s economic message reads in part:

“President Trump built the world’s best economy once and is already doing it a second time. As vice president, Joe Biden oversaw the worst economic recovery since the Great Depression and today proposes to raise taxes by $4 trillion, killing the economic comeback underway. Biden voted for the job-killing NAFTA trade deal and has a history of arguing for China’s interests, costing the United States 60,000 factories and 3.5 million jobs.”

Meanwhile, the Biden for President Campaign released the following statement ahead of Pence’s Ohio visit:

“President Trump and Vice President Pence continue to betray Ohio’s workers and families — from misleading them about the pandemic, to telling tales of imaginary auto industry gains, to calling for the boycott of a company that employs thousands. Ohioans know that Trump and Pence have failed them — and that they still have no plan to get us through a pandemic that has sickened more than 135,000 Ohioans, killed over 4,000, and left far too many without a job.



Ohioans deserve a president who will implement a science-backed plan to end the pandemic, make ‘Made in America’ a reality, and build our economy back better than ever before. In Joe Biden, Ohioans will get a president who governs through the eyes of workers, not one who puts the interests of the super wealthy and well-connected before all else.”

Wednesday’s visit marks the second time Pence has visited Ohio in the last three months.

In June the Vice President visited the Lordstown Motors assembly plant. He took part in the unveiling of a new electric pickup truck that will be built in Ohio by the start-up company.

During that visit, Pence addressed the coronavirus pandemic and told Ohioans he and Trump were committed to putting people back to work. He cited declining unemployment claims and increases in job creation in the May and June months.

