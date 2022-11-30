COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus campaign rally for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock will go on as scheduled tonight, but the senator will not be in attendance.

The rally is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Abundant Life Full Gospel Chruch off Buena Vista Road in East Columbus.

Actor Dulé Hill, who has appeared in a number of shows including West Wing, will stand in for the senator tonight in Columbus, the campaign told WRBL.

Warnock is campaigning throughout South Georgia today. His last scheduled appearance was a student event set for Albany this afternoon.

Warnock was at Abundant Life on Nov. 7, just hours before the General Election. It was his last campaign rally before Election Day voting started.

The Democratic incumbent is facing Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Tuesday’s runoff.

Walker has a campaign rally scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. in the 13th Avenue Piggly Wiggly parking lot in Columbus.