NEW YORK (WTEN) — Gov. Kathy Hochul was in New York City Monday morning to sign legislation aimed at strengthening the state’s gun laws. She was joined by state leaders including State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

Gov. Hochul previously addressed gun control in East Greenbush at the end of May, saying she would work with the Legislature on raising the age to buy certain guns from 18 to 21. Then, she said she was “looking at everything,” but specifically said she didn’t want 18-year-olds to access the AR-15.