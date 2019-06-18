WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump officially kicking off re-election campaign

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign officially kicks off tonight. The announcement will be made at an event in Orlando, Florida at 8:00 p.m.
Supporters have been camping out at the site to be among the first to get in.
Mister trump carried Florida in 2016, a state that President Barack Obama won in 2008 and 2012.
The Trump campaign has already raised nearly 100-million dollars….And still had more than 40-million as of March.
