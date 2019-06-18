WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump officially kicking off re-election campaign

President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with automobile leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Trump, despite occupying the most powerful office in the world, remains fixated on a belief that the legitimacy of his election is being challenged. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign officially kicks off tonight. The announcement will be made at an event in Orlando, Florida at 8:00 p.m.

Supporters have been camping out at the site to be among the first to get in.

Mister trump carried Florida in 2016, a state that President Barack Obama won in 2008 and 2012.

The Trump campaign has already raised nearly 100-million dollars….And still had more than 40-million as of March.

WATCH LIVE HERE STARTING AT 8:00: https://www.wrbl.com/watch-live/