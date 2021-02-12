 

 

White House to hold press briefing live stream

Politics
WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Ever since President Joe Biden took office, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has been holding routine, weekday briefings.

Psaki frequently speaks to reporters about the Biden administration’s policies in the afternoon, often in addition to or in replacement of a formal address from the president. Psaki has also promised that Biden will continue to address the public in a variety of formats, in an effort to meet Americans “where they are.”

WRBL will continue to provide live coverage of the White House press conferences in a player above, via NewsNation.

