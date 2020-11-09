White House wants job-seeking Trump appointees fired

Politics

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

The White House early Sunday morning after incumbent President Donald Trump was defeated by his Democratic challenger, President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The White House is instructing federal agencies to fire political appointees of President Donald Trump who are looking for job opportunities after Trump’s election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.

A senior administration official says presidential personnel director John McEntee, the president’s former personal aide, told White House liaisons at departments that they should terminate any political appointees seeking new work while Trump has refused to accept the electoral results.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Trump’s term ends at noon on Jan. 20. Several thousand political appointees across the government will see their jobs end by that date.

Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

