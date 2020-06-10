WRBL is your local election headquarters, bringing you the latest updates in the Georgia 2020 Primary

Coming in through live updates, check here for primary results as polls close across Georgia:
The following candidates are running unopposed in their primary races:
- In the Muscogee County Republican Primary for School Board – District 3, Mark Lajoye is running unopposed.
- In the Quitman County Republican Primary for Sheriff, Robert Garrett is running unopposed.
- In the Randolph County Republican Primary for County Commissioner – District 2, Jeff Mccarter is running unopposed.
- In the Troup County Democratic Primary for County Commissioner – District 2, Andrew Moody Sr. is running unopposed.
- In the Troup County Republican Primary for County Commissioner – District 3, Lewis Davis Jr., the incumbent, is running unopposed.
- In the Troup County Democratic Primary for County Commissioner – District 4, Yvonne Lopez is running unopposed.
- In the Troup County Democratic Primary for Sheriff, Ricky Ward is running unopposed.