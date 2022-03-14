COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams kicked off her campaign in rural Georgia on Monday morning.

Abrams made a stop outside of the closed down Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center in Cuthbert.

The candidate for governor focused on Medicaid expansion and the benefits it would bring rural georgia.

She says expanding Medicaid would prevent rural hospitals from closing, bring more jobs to the area and increase medical resources like more ambulances.

All things Abrams believes will grow rural areas and prevent rural residents from having to drive long distances to receive care.

“It is business 101, transportation, education and investment and you center that around access to healthcare that’s how you grow communities,” said Abrams. “And so rather than slapping the name rural investment on a policy I’m going to work with local governments to actually find out what you need and work with you to pay for what you need, because when we grow rural Georgia we grow our state and when we grow our state we grow our economy.”

This was the kick off event of Abrams “One Georgia” campaign tour. She is expected to make a stop in Columbus this coming Friday.