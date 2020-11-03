Alabama General Election 2020: Updates, live coverage, results

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Find your polling place here.

5 a.m.
Alabamians prepare to head to the polls for the 2020 general election

(WIAT) — Alabamians, along with the rest of the nation are returning to the polls today to vote in the first general election since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to shutdowns across the United States.

Alabama voters will decide between presidential candidates President Donald Trump (R) and former Vice President Joe Biden (D), U.S. Senate candidates Tommy Tuberville (R) and incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D), six statewide amendments, and a multitude of local ballot items.

CBS 42 is your local election headquarters for the latest updates and live coverage. Join us throughout the day and check back after 7 p.m. for real-time election results and live coverage —only on CBS42.com.

