COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This Monday on News 3 at 5:30, WRBL’s Chuck Williams interviewed Columbus’ Director of Elections & Registration Nancy Boren on election deadlines and more in Muscogee County.

Here’s some need-to-know dates as we approach the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Oct. 11: Voter registration deadline

Oct. 17 to Nov. 4: Early voting, every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: Last day to request an absentee ballot

For those looking to vote ahead of time, advance voting locations are listed below.

City Services Center: 3111 Citizens Way, Columbus, GA 31906

Columbus Technical College: 928 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904

Shirley Winston Rec. Center: 5025 Steam Mill Rd, Columbus, GA 31907



5025 Steam Mill Rd, Columbus, GA 31907 All locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day during the early voting cycle.

And if you’re seeking information on what you might see on the ballot, scan these QR codes.

Nancy Boren says voters should expect a lengthy ballot and by making use of these QR codes, voters can better prepare themselves before they head out to the polls.

For more information on voting and more, visit https://www.columbusga.gov/elections/voterInfo.htm.