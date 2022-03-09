COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As the campaign trail heats up, Congressional candidate Jeremy Hunt and incumbent mayor Skip Henderson spoke to Columbus voters on Tuesday at the Muscogee County Republican Party meeting.

Jeremy Hunt is looking to bring a fresh face and new ideas to Congress, while Mayor Skip Henderson is looking to maintain his position. Hunt and Henderson were the main speakers at tonight’s meeting— each meeting with voters ahead of the upcoming elections.

Jeremy Hunt was born in the same year Congressman Sanford Bishop was elected. Now, he says he’s looking to retire him. The Georgia native is looking to flip the U.S. House District 2 seat and says the leadership skills he built as a West Point graduate and former Army officer have prepared him for the role.



Meanwhile, Mayor Henderson spoke on the labor crisis and an uptick in Columbus crime. When asked about what sets him apart as a candidate, he says it comes down to experience in office. With three days of qualifying left, there are only two announced candidates — Henderson, seeking a second term and Columbus businessman John Anker.

“This campaign is going to be about experience. We’re still in a tight situation with regard to some of the challenges we’ve had over the last few years… we’re not done with them. So it really is going to take somebody who has already exhibited strong knowledgeable leadership that we bring to the table.” Mayor Skip Henderson

“I want people to remember three things. Our campaign is all about faith, family and community. More partisan division, jumping down each other’s throats about every little issue.. That’s not what’s going to heal our nation. If we want to have a future as a country coming together as one, we’re going to have to remember faith, family and community. That’s what makes the American Dream worth living.” Jeremy Hunt, U.S. House District 2 Candidate

Other candidates in attendance included Georgia Governor candidate Catherine Davis, U.S. Senate Candidate Josh Clark and Congressional Candidate Dr. Wayne Johnson.



Another point of discussion at tonight’s meeting was election integrity. The Republican Party is providing poll watching training sessions and election integrity training for the upcoming elections.