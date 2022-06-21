COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Chris West will face Congressman Sanford Bishop in November’s General Election.

West has defeated Jeremy Hunt to win the Republic nomination to challenge the Georgia Democrat in the election for Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District.

Hunt and West faced off in the runoff election following May’s primary.

In the June 21 runoff, West received 51.33% of the vote while Hunt received 48.67%.

Both were looking to oust Bishop from the seat he has held the seat since 1993.

When WRBL spoke to West earlier this month, he explained his motivation to run for Republican nomination.

“This is a real opportunity to be able to beat Sanford Bishop,” West said. ” And when we were taking a look at this race and trying to find the best candidate, as somebody who has been involved in the grassroots, there were several people that we reached out to – state senators, states reps – who just said they were not interested in running. … So, we stepped up.”

While, when News 3 spoke to Hunt earlier this month he highlighted issues like crime, inflation, and mental health and how he plans to help rural areas in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District, this was his response.

“Some of our communities here they’re living in food deserts, it takes you an hour to get to the closest grocery store, that’s a problem,” said Hunt. “We can advocate to get more options to our communities and healthcare is a big part of that. Having to drive two hours, folks even that came to this rally today, were telling me how they have to drive two hours to come to a doctor. So what we do is we have to get free market principles to create options, we have to get government out of the way so we can have creative solutions to take these problems.”

