COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A successor has been chosen by voters to fill the shoes of a long serving member of the Columbus City Council.

The seat for Columbus City Council District 7 was up for grabs with the retirement of Councilor Mimi Woodson, after 28 years of service to the community.

Both Laketha Ashe and Joanne Cogle were hoping to win the approval from voters in the Fountain City and faced off in the June 21, 2022 runoff election.

Cogle has emerged the winner after that runoff election between the two women. The final vote count was 454 to 373.

