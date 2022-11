Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia’s polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, for the November General Election.

All 25 of Columbus’ polling locations will be open. To find your polling location, click here.

Officials say voters who are in line by 7:00 p.m., when the polls close will still be allowed to vote.

For more information about voting and Georgia’s election you can visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.