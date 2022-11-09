SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Georgia’s senior congressman has won a decisive victory in what was considered the Deep South’s only competitive U.S. House race.

Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop was reelected to a 16th term Tuesday over Republican challenger Chris West.

Voters in southwest Georgia’s 2nd District decided to keep 75-year-old Bishop amid persistent inflation and low approval of President Joe Biden.

West argued unsuccessfully it was time to retire the Democratic congressman. Bishop insisted his seniority means more federal dollars go to his constituent farmers and military bases.

Meanwhile, northwest Georgia voters reelected Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor.

And Republican Rich McCormick flipped metro Atlanta’s 6th District that Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath vacated to run in a safer district.