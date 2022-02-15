Exclusive: Former Sen. Perdue speaks on governor’s bid

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One of the two Republicans in the Georgia gubernatorial race brought his campaign to Columbus Tuesday. Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue was in the Fountain City this afternoon. And he was pushing his challenge of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. It’s a rare family fued between a sitting governor and a recently defeated senator.

WRBL News 3’s Chuck Williams got an exclusive one-on-one interview with Perdue. It was wide-ranging as he and Kemp fight it out to see who will likely take on Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.

This is why Perdue says he’s running:

“It will tell you that I got drafted. But it was much more than that. The phone rang off the hook all year. I got frustrated because I saw a train wreck coming. I can tell you, if Republicans want a president in the white House in ‘24 and they want to get the Senate majority back in ‘22, they have to win this governor’s race. It’s that important. This governor’s race will become a race of national importance. Just like I told people in May of last year, that Senate seat in Georgia, my Senate seat, could become the pivotal vote to determine the majority. I was right. Unfortunately, we did not get that pulled off in the runoff.”

The senator was talking about his loss to Sen. Jon Ossoff.

On the other hand, Perdue and Kemp were friends and allies before this fight. Here’s what he says about that.

“Of course, it makes it more difficult. I like Brian. I like his family. They see this as a betrayal, I am sure. But the betrayal that happened here, truly, is what the governor did in his lack of leadership in taking over the election and then not do anything about it.”