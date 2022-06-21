ALABAMA (WHNT) — Democrat Yolanda Flowers made history on Tuesday night – she is now the first Black Alabamian to be nominated by a major party for the state’s highest office.

Unofficial results at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night showed Flowers overcoming her runoff opponent State Senator Malika Sanders-Fortier with around 55% of the vote. Fortier, a freshman member of the Alabama Senate, earned around 45% of the vote.

On Tuesday night, Flowers tweeted “We did it, Alabama! Thank you!”

Flowers is a political novice, having never served in political office before. However, she recently told News 19 that her platform of “reconstructing Alabama” to strong enough to serve as governor.

“What I love about the Democratic Party now that it has shifted is that we are for everybody, not just one sect,” Flowers said. “Not just for one race or ethnic group. We’re for everybody.”

Flowers will face incumbent Republican Governor Kay Ivey in November. This is the first time in Alabama history that both major party nominees are women.