COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Chattahoochee Valley is set to host several political campaigns this week. Today two Republicans in the Georgia gubernatorial race brought their campaigns to the valley. Governor Brian Kemp spoke at the Harris County Courthouse. Meanwhile, Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue was in the Fountain City this afternoon.

He spoke to News 3 outside of the Sound Choices Pregnancy Clinic here in Columbus. Perdue explained why this location was key during his campaign tour across the state.

“I stopped by Sound Choices Pregnancy Clinic here to meet the young women that are running this and to talk about their services and their experiences here to show support… as part of my campaign, I’m going all over the state and listening to people about their specific needs and to show support,” Perdue says.

Perdue is advocating for his pro-life constituents, explaining the importance to him of protecting lives of the unborn.

“One thing is clear when it comes to the right[s] of the unborn, the life of the unborn, is that if Stacey Abrams and Democrats take control of Georgia, then we will lose our ability to protect the unborn. And that’s why I’m down here to learn more about this service and what they’re doing and the young women that they’re helping in the lives of the young people that they’re really affecting here in Columbus,” Perdue states.

The candidate for governor also shared other key issues he will be focusing on during his campaign.

“I want people to understand that we have a bold vision of what we see is possible in the state of Georgia. I propose eliminating our state income tax. I want an election law enforcement agency to make sure our election laws are enforced. And I want an audit procedure to make sure an outside third party audits our statewide elections before they’re certified. I want our parents to be put in control of their education, the education of their kids again,” Perdue shares.

In addition to this, Perdue also wants to focus on the widespread issue of safety.

“This safety issue has to be dealt with and that’s nothing but a question of resources, people in focus. I believe we actually have fewer state patrol officers on the force today than we had maybe 20 years ago, and these are issues that we need to really focus on,” Perdue explains.

He also shares how he plans to offer an alternative for Republicans of the state of Georgia, during what he says appears to be a split in the party.

“You know, I think that people in Georgia really stirred up right now on the Republican side. We have a split party. And so with the election primarily, but there are other topics as well that have a split, and I’m offering an alternative to bring us together and unite us against this onslaught of the radical left that we see,” Perdue says.

Perdue is endorsed by Former President Donald Trump in the challenging of Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia’s upcoming primary election.

Tonight at the DoubleTree Hotel, Perdue is expected to speak with voters of Muscogee County at 5:30 about his platform and campaign promises. This meet and greet is open to the public. Be sure to tune in tonight for News 3 Nightwatch as we’ll also recap candidate Perdue’s day in Columbus.

Yesterday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker kicked off a busy week for our viewing area.