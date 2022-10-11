(WRBL) – Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming November 2022 election for Georgia residents.

Also, if you need to change information on your voter registration cards, you must do so by the end of day on Oct. 11, 2022. Click here for more information on registration in Georgia. You can also call this phone number: 404-656-2871.

Early voting in Georgia begins Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

Absentee ballots for Georgia must be turned in by Oct. 28, 2022.

Other key dates for Georgia voters can be found here.

Georgians can view a sample ballot by clicking here.

For people across the river in Alabama, the voter registration deadline is Oct. 24, 2022.

Information about the voter application process in Alabama can be found here.

Alabama does not offer an early voting period.

More information about Alabama’s mobile voting units can be found here.

Information about sample ballots for Alabama can be found here.

Click here for more information on registration in Alabama. Alabama’s Voter Hotline is 1-800-274-8683.