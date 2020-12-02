Georgia presidential recount enters final day; Muscogee County on target to meet a midnight deadline

Muscogee County elections officials resumed the recount of the presidential race Wednesday morning.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office called for the recount after it was request by President Donald Trump. The president was narrowly defeated in Georgia by President-elect Joe Biden.

That recount started last week after the official results were certified by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp.

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, Muscogee County Director of Elections and Registrations Nancy Boren opted to start the recount of nearly 81,000 ballots on Monday morning. In the first two days of counting, roughly half of the ballots have been run through the Dominion scanners.

Tuesday was spent plowing through about 23,000 absentee ballots.

It was not a simple task. One observer compared it to trying to trying to put a crinkled dollar bill into a vending machine. Those ballots had been handled multiple times, first during the Nov. 3 General Election, then during a hand recount that was part of an audit.

“We would like to finish all of the absentee by mail,” Boren said Tuesday afternoon

And they did after about 11 hours of work.

What is left is about 41,000 in-person early voting ballots. They have until midnight to finish, but Boren is expecting no problems.

On Monday, 13,311 election day ballots were scanned in about three hours. And the plan was to get the difficult absentee ballots out of the way.

“I am comfortable that the recount is going the way that it should go,” Boren said. “The ballots are being scanned into a machine and they are being accounted for as we scan those ballots through a scanner.”

As of late Tuesday, 88 of the state’s 159 counties had concluded their recounts, according to the Secretary of State’s office.