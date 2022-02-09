Henderson makes it official, he will seek a second term as Columbus mayor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has officially declared he will seek a second term for the city’s top elected office.

Henderson made the announcement at a kickoff event in front of about 75 supporters Wednesday — his 63rd birthday.

And he has more than 25 years on the Columbus political scene – most of that as a city councilor. He was elected mayor in 2018. His first term has been filled with challenges at the national and local level. Despite those challenges, he says he is the right man to lead the city for another four years.

At the forefront of his campaign: experience, knowledge, and the relationships that he has built serving the folks of Muscogee County for over 25 years as well as navigating unprecedented times.

Half of his term has been dominated by a global pandemic– resulting in increasing unemployment, social issues, spiking crime across the nation.

After a year with record-high murders in Columbus — 63 in 2021 — Henderson says building up and funding the Columbus Police force is a priority.

“I understand the budget, I understand where the money comes from and where the money goes, you have to have a very deep dive knowledge of those types of finances in order to be able to maximize the opportunities that are presented for the citizens of this community,” Henderson said.

The mayor is facing the headwinds caused by the spike in violent crime and the pandemic. But there is also another issue the mayor will have to deal with during this campaign.

Columbus businessman John Anker has launched a challenge to Henderson.

And Anker, who runs a manufacturing and packaging company, has siphoned away some people who have traditionally supported Henderson.

This will be the seventh time Henderson has been on a citywide ballot since 1996 – first as a councilor, then as mayor in 2018.

He has always had opposition — and never lost a race. In 1996, he was the second-highest vote-getter but defeated Dr. Stephen Hollis in the runoff.

“We understand the realities. And the realities are the longer you are in office and the tougher the issues the more likely there are going to be people who disagree with you,” Henderson said. “I respect that. But I would ask those people, I see where your money went. That’s OK. But what I want you to do is listen. I want you to listen to the people who are involved in this campaign, and I want you to ask yourself who is best positioned to lead this community out of some of these unprecedented challenges.”

One thing that stood out during the announcement was six of the 10 sitting city councilors stood behind Henderson as he made his announcement. Walker Garrett, Glenn Davis, Bruce Huff, Gary Allen, Charmaine Crabb, and Mimi Woodson stood in support of the mayor. Superior Court Clerk Danielle Forte also stood with the councilors.

There will likely be additional challengers over the next month. Zeph Baker, who ran against Henderson in 2018, told News 3 this week he’s considering a campaign.

City-wide elections, which include the mayor’s race and five council seats, will be held on May 24th.