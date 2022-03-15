COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Football star turned political candidate Herschel Walker appeared before supporters at a private reception in Columbus Monday night.

Walker, a former running back for the Georgia Bulldogs, is regarded as a front-runner in the Republican primary to flip Democrat Raphael Warnock’s senate seat.

Supporters of Walker’s campaign were invited to a reception on March 15 at Bibb Mill Event Center, which was closed to media and the general public. Tickets to the event ranged from $1,000 for a general ticket to $5,800 per couple for a private reception and photo opportunity with Walker.

An invitation to a private and general reception was sent to Walker supporters last week.

Walker has made only a few public campaign stops since announcing his campaign in Aug. 2021, instead appearing mainly at private fundraisers.

Walker is part of a crowded Republican primary field that includes Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and former State Representative Josh Clark. The primary election will be May 24.