ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s Republican attorney general and insurance commissioner have defeated GOP primary challengers backed by former President Donald Trump.

Attorney General Chris Carr beat John Gordon, who campaigned largely on Trump’s lies that widespread fraud swayed the 2020 election.

And Insurance Commissioner John King defeated Trump-backed Patrick Witt. Trump also backed one of four Republicans in the open race for lieutenant governor.

Meanwhile, Republican state school Superintendent Richard Woods won a primary challenge by his predecessor, John Barge.