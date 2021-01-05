 

 

INTERVIEW | Rev. Raphael Warnock discusses his campaign ahead of runoff election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – State Democrats were out in full force Tuesday morning urging people to make their voices heard.

Reverend Raphael Warnock did some last minute campaigning in Marietta.

The Atlanta pastor has garnered support from top state Democrats like Stacey Abrams. He says he thinks he can fill the voter gap in this runoff.

“Today the people are speaking. The four most powerful words in democracy are ‘the people have spoken’. Tonight their voice will be heard and I will respect their verdict which is not what’s going on in the highest levels of our government”

Warnock says if elected he promises to be a senator for all Georgians.

NewsChannel 6’s John Hart spoke with Rev. Warnock by phone earlier about Tuesday’s runoff election.

