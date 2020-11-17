 

 

John Merrill: ‘The security of elections in Alabama is not in question’

by: Phil Pinarski

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Despite concerns over election security due to issues with certain voting machines, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says Alabamians should not worry.

“I am proud to report that the security of elections in Alabama is not in question,” Merrill said.

The Alabama Electronic Voting Committee, comprised of the Secretary of State’s office, Alabama Attorney General’s office, elected officials and a probate judge, have examined all voting machines used in the 2020 general election earlier this month.

The voting machines involved in the alleged controversy are supplied by Dominion Voting Systems, which Merrill says are not certified for use in the state.

“Alabamians should have confidence when heading to the polls, knowing without a doubt that their vote will be counted and their voice will be heard,” Merrill said.

The voting machines that are currently certified for use in Alabama are Elections Systems and Software (ES&S) M100 Precinct Counter, ES&S DS200, ES&S 450, ES&S DS850, Automark A100, A200, and A300, and ExpressVote 1.0 and 2.0.

