In Georgia, Democrats were choosing their nominee for secretary of state in primary runoff elections.

They’re voting on a position that assumed new importance after former President Donald Trump cast doubt on Georgia’s 2020 election results, making false claims of widespread voter fraud.

Democrats will also be selecting candidates for lieutenant governor, labor commissioner, insurance commissioner and two congressional seats.

Republicans will be voting in three congressional races.

That includes a rollicking runoff between Mike Collins and Vernon Jones in the 10th District east of Atlanta.

There are also some state legislative races on the ballot.

In Alabama, the party nominations for five statewide office and one congressional seat are on the ballot in Tuesday’s primary runoff election in Alabama.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler and state Rep. Wes Allen are seeking the GOP nomination for secretary of state.

With many Republicans embracing former President Donald Trump’s false claims that he lost the 2020 presidential election because of fraud, both are campaigning on themes of tightening election security.

Birmingham educator Yolanda Rochelle Flowers and state Sen. Malika Sanders Fortier are vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

One of them will become the first Black person nominated by a major party for governor of Alabama.