MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama Senator-elect Katie Britt announced Thursday she selected Clay Armentrout to be her chief of staff.

Armentrout has previously served in Senator Richard Shelby’s office in multiple roles since 2015. He spent the last three years as his Legislative Director and Counsel.

Britt and Armentrout worked together from 2016-2018 when Britt was Senator Shelby’s chief of staff. Britt spoke about her time working with Armentrout in her statement below.

“I am thrilled to announce that Clay Armentrout will serve as my chief of staff. I have no doubt that he is the perfect person for this job. When I served as Senator Shelby’s chief of staff from 2016-2018, I saw firsthand the unsurpassed work ethic, integrity, and insight Clay brings to the table. He has worked his way up through the legislative and policy ranks, and he expertly knows the ins and outs of not only the issues relevant to Alabama, but the institution, personalities, and nuances of the United States Senate, as well. Clay’s experience, skillset, and innovative thinking will allow my office to hit the ground running at full speed on day one.” Senator-elect Katie Britt

Britt added that Armentrout will be designated as a transition staffer and begin working with her immediately. The two will begin appointing the rest of Britt’s office staff as she prepares to serve her first term as senator.

Britt also appointed Sean Ross, former editor-in-chief of Yellowhammer News, to be her communications director. Ross had already served in this role for Britt’s campaign. He will be the second designated transition staffer.