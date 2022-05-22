WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Two Republican frontrunners are hoping to clinch primary victories in Georgia.

Candidates in the state are making their final pitches to Georgia voters ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Gov. Brian Kemp and former football star Herschel Walker hope to win GOP majorities and clinch nominations for governor and U.S. senator on Tuesday without runoffs.

Kemp spoke to voters at a rally with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts showing up to support him.

Walker was scheduled to rally later Saturday in Columbus.

For Kemp, an outright win would be vindication after months of attacks from former President Donald Trump.