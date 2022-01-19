Lieutenant Governor Candidate visits Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A candidate for Georgia’s next Lieutenant Governor made a campaign stop in Columbus on the campaign trail.

Georgia State Senator Burt Jones is seeking the Republican nomination to succeed outgoing Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Jones for his support in passing Georgia’s Election Integrity Act.

Jones was hosted by the Muscogee County Republican Party at the Doubletree Hotel Tuesday night, where he spoke about his campaign platform, focusing on education and law reform.

“I was talking about my platform, talking about election integrity, talking about our tax structure, trying to get rid of the state income tax, talking about our K-12 education system, how we need to improve it, and also talking about law and order and how we need to back our men and women in law enforcement. And that’s our four key issues I’m running on right now,” said Jones.

Jones is one of several candidates who will be on the Republican primary ballot for lieutenant governor on May 24.

There are also five democratic candidates vying for their party’s nomination.

Follow us on Social Media

WRBL News 3 Facebook

WRBL News 3 Twitter

WRBL News 3 Instagram

WRBL News 3 YouTube