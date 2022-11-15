COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The crucial Georgia U.S. Senate runoff is three weeks away.

But a lot of focus is on how early in-person advance voting will work.

The Muscogee County board voted this afternoon to add an additional day of early in-person voting in Columbus. That move comes as Senator Raphael Warnock’s campaign is pushing in the courts for more advanced voting.

On the recommendation of Director Nancy Boren, the Columbus board approved advance voting at the City Services Center on Sunday, Nov. 27. It will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beginning on Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 advance voting will be held at three Muscogee County locations. The City Services Center on Macon Road, Columbus Technical College on Manchester Expressway, and Shirley Winston Park off Steam Mill Road.

Some in the crowd pushed for advance voting on Saturday, Nov. 26, but the board’s attorney Thomas Gristina advised it was not allowed under state law.

Georgia’s law reads that Saturday early voting will be prohibited if a holiday falls within two days of it. In this case, that would be Thanksgiving on November 24, and a holiday that used to observe Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s birthday, November 25.

Warnock is facing Republican Herschel in the runoff. Warnock’s campaign and Democratic organizations filed suit in Fulton County Superior Court to allow Saturday voting, saying the law does not apply to runoffs.

Chairman Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registrations U.D. Roberts said expanding to Sunday early voting was an easy call. More than 34,000 Muscogee County voters cast early in-person ballots in the Nov. 8 election.

“And I think around the holidays it’s good for people coming in and kids coming home for the holiday they can vote before they go back,” Roberts said. “It is just a good opportunity with a short race like this to have expanded. … Saturday was not permissible according to advice from our attorney.”

The board also certified the county’s election results. They will now be sent to the state, which plans to certify them next week.

The Muscogee County Board said they would consider in-person advance voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving if it got court approval.

The board wants to remind voters that as long as you are registered to vote in Muscogee County, you are eligible to vote in the runoff. You do not have to have voted in last week’s election to be eligible.