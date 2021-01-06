Muscogee County Republican Party used poll watchers at every precinct

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Republican Party spent Senate runoff election day making sure they had poll watchers at every precinct in Columbus.

Poll watchers had to be at the polls early in the morning before they opened at 7 a.m. These poll watchers’ main role was to ensure that votes were counted accurately.

Poll watchers stayed at polling locations until they closed, and continued to observe as workers shut down equipment and closed up shop.

“I think poll watchers are there just to have their presence known and I think it prevents any kind of wrongdoing,” Alton Russell, Muscogee County Republican Party Chairman, said. “In Muscogee County, I really have the great confidence that we can all have in our election process.”

Poll watchers observe what happens in polling places, but do not play an active role in the actual voting process. They generally ensure that all votes cast in a polling place are counted correctly.

Their presence is intended to promote transparency and fairness in the voting process.

“Well it’s been very quiet, there haven’t been any incidents,” Tom Cook, a poll watcher at Columbus Technical College, said. “A few people have had to vote by provisional votes, but other than that everybody is voting normally and there’s no problems.”

The Muscogee County Republican Party additionally spent election day driving voters to the polls that needed transportation, to ensure that people wanting to vote in person were able to. Volunteers at their headquarters additionally did some last-minute sign waving to encourage voters to head to the polls.