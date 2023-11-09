WRBL News 3 is your local election headquarters. Stay up to date on major developments through our website or Facebook page.

NewsNation, a Nexstar Media Group property, is hosting its fourth Republican presidential primary debate of the 2024 election season.

The debate will air live exclusively on NewsNation on Dec. 6 from 8 to 10 p.m. ET. It’ll also be simulcast on Nexstar’s broadcast TV network, The CW.

The debate is being held at the University of Alabama in the Frank Moody Music Building. It’s set to be moderated by Megyn Kelly, Elizabeth Vargas and Eliana Johnson.

You’ll also be able to watch the debate live on www.NewsNationNow.com.

You can read the full Nexstar press release on its website.