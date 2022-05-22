



ALABAMA (AP) – The campaigns for U.S. Senate and governor have gotten the most attention leading up to Tuesday’s primary in Alabama.

But other contested races are on the ballot. Four Republicans and one Democrat are on the primary ballot to succeed GOP incumbent John Merrill as Alabama’s top elections officer, secretary of state.

A runoff is possible on the Republican side.

The ballot also includes statewide races for attorney general, state auditor and an Alabama Supreme Court seat.

Voters also will decide a constitutional amendment to fund work on state parks and historical sites.