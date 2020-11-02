Pres. Trump holds rally in Scranton, PA day before election

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are offering their closing messages to voters who may still be on the fence in the final day before the 2020 election.

Biden and Trump will be crisscrossing the country Monday, speaking to voters in key battleground states.

Both candidates are expected to hold dueling campaign events in Pennsylvania. Trump will also visit Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin Monday, while Biden makes one last stop in Ohio.

Trump will wrap up his campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the same place he concluded his 2016 presidential run with a post-midnight rally on Election Day.

Biden, running mate Sen. Kamala Harris and their spouses will spend most of Monday in Pennsylvania, splitting up to hit all four corners of a state that has become vital to the former vice president’s hopes.

So far, more than 94 million ballots have been cast early across the country, according to the University of Florida’s U.S. Elections Project.

Over the weekend, the presidential candidates laid out their different visions for tackling the nation’s problems, including the coronavirus pandemic.

During a five-state swing Sunday, Trump promised an economic revival as well as a vaccine to fight the coronavirus.

The president also questioned the integrity of the November election.

Trump held rallies in five states on Sunday. The president was in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Biden campaigned in Pennsylvania on Sunday, holding three events across the state.

Biden accused Trump of giving up on fighting the pandemic, which has killed more than 230,000 Americans.

He emphasized his plans for a national mask mandate, as well as the fair and free distribution of coronavirus treatments and the vaccine, once it’s ready.

